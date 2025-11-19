Bus tragedy: High-level Indian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Nov 19 (PTI) A high-level Indian government delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to provide assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities following the tragic bus accident involving Indian pilgrims.

The delegation, led by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, arrived in Madina, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a social media post.

India's Ambassador Suhel Khan, Consulate General of India in Jeddah Fahad Suri and Saudi Foreign Ministry officials received the delegation.

"The Governor is leading an Indian delegation to Saudi Arabia following the tragic bus accident in Madina involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, in order to render fullest assistance and oversee relief measures," it said.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, is also part of the delegation.

The delegation is also expected to participate in the last rites of the deceased.

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Telangana, were killed in the horrific bus accident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madina early Monday.

More than 40 Indians were travelling on the bus that reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST), and most of the deceased appeared to be Indians, officials said a day earlier. The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Madina.

The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, are working closely with the local authorities to expedite the identification of mortal remains.

The Indian government is also facilitating the travel of the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. PTI ZH ZH