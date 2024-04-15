Bushra Bibi moves Pak high court for medical examination at hospital run by Imran Khan's trust after poisoning claims

Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Jailed ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a medical examination at a hospital after alleging that she was poisoned while incarcerated at their private residence, which was turned into a sub-jail.

The plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of Bushra Bibi, seeking the former first lady's medical examination in the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, which is owned by Khan's charitable organisation, ARY news channel reported.

It stated that Bushra, 49, was poisoned in sub-jail Bani Gala (Imran Khan's home in Islamabad), and therefore, her medical examination should be conducted, the report said.

Earlier this month, during the hearing of a corruption case in the Adiala jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan informed the judge that there had been an attempt to poison his wife and said that she had marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of the "poisoning".

However, Bushra Bibi's personal physician conducted a medical checkup and ascertained that she had not been given any poisonous substance.

In a statement, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said they would only accept the medical reports issued by a personal physician, demanding a medical examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail since August last year, while Bushra Bibi, was imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence that had been turned into a sub-jail since she was sentenced in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case in February.