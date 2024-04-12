California State Assembly celebrates Mahavir Jayanti, sees launch of digital detox campaign

Washington: An eminent Jain community leader has launched a digital detox campaign from the California State Assembly, which witnessed the first-ever Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.

The celebration at the State Assembly in Sacramento on Monday marked the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and highlighted the importance of peace, compassion, nonviolence, and love, a media release said on Thursday.

Jain spiritual leader Lokesh Muni flew in from India to attend the event along with leaders of the Federation of Jain Associations in North America or JAINA, Prem Jain, its past president and Biren Shah, its director.

“The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, is being organised in the dignified atmosphere of the California State Assembly, that too in the glorious presence of California State Senator and Assemblyman," Lokesh Muni said.

"The philosophy of Lord Mahavira is very significant and relevant. It is relevant today as it was useful in the past. Solutions to many global problems can be found in the philosophy of Lord Mahavira,” he said.

Launching the digital detox campaign from the State Assembly premises, eminent community leader Ajay Bhutoria shared resources on the benefits of the Anuvrat Digital Detox Movement with State Senator Dave Cortese, California State Assemblymembers Ash Kalra, Alex Lee, and Liz Ortega.

Bhutoria introduced the Anuvrat Digital Detox Movement to spread the teachings of Acharya Mahasharman, the Jain spiritual leader.

The movement aims to help people reclaim their time from digital distractions and rediscover the essence of life beyond screens, he said.

“Launch of the Anuvrat Digital Detox Movement is guided by Yogesh Muni and Jagrit Muni and received wholehearted support from assembly members and senators, who committed to promoting the well-being of all,” Bhutoria said.

The celebration concluded with the recognition of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and Mahavir Jayanti on the assembly floor.

The celebrations of Mahavir Jayanti at the California State Assembly is a historic event, said Prem Jain from JAINA, an umbrella organisation of 72 Jain Centres representing over 200,000 members in the US and Canada.

The JAINA mission is to preserve, practice, and promote Jain Dharma and the Jain Way of Life, he said.

Founded in 1981 and formalised in 1983, JAINA is the largest organisation of Jains outside India and conducts its various programmes and initiatives through 45 committees.