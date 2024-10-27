Call to action: Pirate Wires tears into Wikipedia bias; Musk alerts donors

New Delhi: A day after a NewsDrum report about some Wikipedia editors targeting Indian media outlets, an investigation into the bias within Wikipedia editors was endorsed by Elon Musk with an appeal to cease donating to Wikipedia.

Wikipedia is controlled by far-left activists.



People should stop donating to them. https://t.co/Cjq2diadFY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2024

The tech-focused publication conducted an investigation into Wikipedia's editorial activities and released its findings on social media.

The investigation suggested that a small group of editors, described as having liberal leanings, were influencing Wikipedia's content on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to the findings, these editors were allegedly working to delegitimise Israel, present radical Islamist groups in a more favorrable light, and promote fringe academic views to the forefront of the narrative. This manipulation was seen as skewing the platform's goal of neutrality.

The Pirate Wires investigation also pointed out the hierarchical nature of Wikipedia's editing community, where higher-ranking editors can significantly influence content direction. This structure might allow for biases to be embedded within articles if those at the top of the hierarchy share similar viewpoints.

NEW WIKIPEDIA INVESTIGATION: How Wikipedia’s Pro-Hamas Editors Hijacked the Israel-Palestine Narrative



• A seemingly coordinated campaign led by around 40 Wikipedia editors has worked to delegitimize Israel, present radical Islamist groups in a favorable light, and position… pic.twitter.com/Dfuq0sEcX5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) October 24, 2024

By calling for an end to donations in his reaction to Pirate Wires investigations, Musk likely aims to pressure Wikipedia into addressing these perceived biases.

While Wikipedia's funding model relies on small donations from a large number of contributors, high-profile criticisms like Musk's could potentially affect larger donations or alter public perception of the platform's impartiality.