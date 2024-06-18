Campbell meets FS Kwatra and Deputy NSA; discuss ways to strengthen regional and multilateral coordination

Washington, Jun 18 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell on Tuesday met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi and discussed their enduring commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, an official release said.

Campbell congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government on their victory in national elections, and the people of India on making their voices heard in the largest democratic elections in history, it said.

“They also discussed ways to strengthen regional and multilateral coordination across the wider Indo-Pacific region, including via the Quad partnership,” said the State Department in a readout of the meeting.

Both the Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary expressed their intention to continue cooperation in ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, it said. PTI LKJ ZH ZH