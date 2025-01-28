Can be fined or arrested: UK cautions against satellite phone use in India

London, Jan 28 (PTI) The UK government on Tuesday updated its travel advisory for India for a second time within weeks to warn British nationals that they could be “fined or arrested” for carrying or operating satellite phones in the country without a licence.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) reviewed the “Safety and Security” section of its Indian advisory to flag that Britons have been arrested for bringing in such devices illegally to India.

“It is illegal to possess and operate satellite phones and GPS devices in India without a licence, even if you are only transiting through India,” reads the FCDO update.

"This may also cover other satellite-enabled devices, including handheld or cycling GPSs. You can be fined or arrested for possession of these devices without permission and the item can be confiscated,” it cautions.

The FCDO travel advice notes that a number of British nationals have been “arrested or detained for bringing satellite phones and other satellite-enabled navigational devices” into India without prior permission and goes on to provide a link to the Department of Telecommunication to request a licence for any such devices in advance.

"Activities involving cameras and binoculars, like photography, birdwatching or plane spotting, may be misunderstood. Be particularly careful near military sites, government buildings, airports and railway stations,” the advisory adds.

Its previous update on satellite phone and GPS device use in India was issued at the end of last month, when it had suggested seeking advice in advance around such equipment from the High Commission of India in London. This suggestion has now been removed from the update, which seems to have been considerably tightened in the wake of recent incidents involving British travellers in India.

The FCDO country-based advisory is a guidance on travel rather than a government-imposed regulation. It is intended to flag risks for travellers in order to make "informed decisions" and could lead to travel insurance being invalidated if the advice is overlooked.

The rest of the advisory for India remains unchanged, advising against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, “except for at Wagah where travellers can cross the border”. Travel warnings also remain in place for British nationals for Kashmir and Manipur regions. PTI AK ZH ZH