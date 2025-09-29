Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity

Ottawa, Sept 29 (PTI) Canada on Monday listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity.

"Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement. A terrorist listing in Canada gives the federal government the power to freeze or seize property, vehicles and money, along with giving Canadian law enforcement additional tools to prosecute terrorist offences. PTI ZH ZH