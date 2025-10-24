Canada Post issues Diwali stamp celebrating cultural diversity

Ottawa, Oct 24 (PTI) Canada Post has released a new Diwali-themed stamp to celebrate the country's multicultural fabric.

In a social media post on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Ottawa thanked Canada Post for unveiling the stamp featuring a traditional Rangoli pattern to celebrate Diwali.

In a recent press release, Canada Post said, "in recognition of the country's cultural diversity", it is "proud to issue a stamp marking Diwali, a major festival observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities in Canada and around the world".

"Intricate floor patterns called Rangoli are works of art meant to be swept or washed away. Often made with grain, flower petals, coloured sand or rice, they adorn living rooms, courtyards and entranceways during Diwali," it said, noting their cultural significance as expressions of creativity and welcome.

Canada Post has been issuing Diwali-themed stamps annually since 2017.

The 2025 issue, designed by Indian-origin artist Ritu Kanal, features an image of a Rangoli pattern and includes the word “Diwali” in Hindi and English.

According to the website of the High Commission of India, with an estimated 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and approximately 1 million non-resident Indians, Canada hosts one of the largest Indian diasporas abroad.

The diaspora, whose main concentration is in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver area, Montreal (Quebec), Calgary and Edmonton (Alberta), Ottawa National Capital Region (Ontario) and Winnipeg (Manitoba), have contributed significantly to the Canadian economy and society, it said. PTI SCY SCY