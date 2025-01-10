Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya says he’ll run for Liberal leadership

Ottawa, Jan 10 (PTI) Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya has announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country “a sovereign republic”, increasing the retirement age, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising the state of Palestine.

The Ottawa MP, who was born in Karnataka, made the announcement on X Thursday morning.

In a statement, Arya said he wants to make “Canada a sovereign republic”, which would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state.

“It’s time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” he wrote in a statement.

Arya said he also wants to “a lead a small, more efficient government with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas”, the CBC reported.

His multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state.

“I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations,” Arya, who was first elected in 2015 in the suburban riding of Nepean, said.

“We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices,” he wrote.

“I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary,” he added.

Arya said many Canadians, especially younger generations, face affordability issues and the working middle class is struggling.

“Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren,” he said.

He hasn’t always been in line with the government’s policies. In 2023, he sponsored a petition calling on the Liberals to reconsider plans to introduce a foreign agent registry in response to serious allegations of foreign interference in Canadian politics, the CBC reported.

The registry legislation has since passed, but it’s not yet up and running.

Arya is a vocal advocate for Hindu Canadians and has clashed with other parliamentarians, including his own Liberal caucus colleagues, over his views on relations between Ottawa and New Delhi and the actions of Sikh separatists in Canada, The Toronto Star newspaper said.

A few months ago, Arya sparred with New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal after separatist Sikh protesters clashed with Hindu worshippers at a temple in the Greater Toronto Area during a visit from Indian consular officials.

At the time, there were heightened tensions between Canada and India.

Last year, Arya travelled to India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A statement from Global Affairs Canada at the time said Arya "travelled to India on his own initiative and was not representing the Government of Canada".

So far, Arya and former MP Frank Baylis are the only candidates to formally declare their intentions to run, The Toronto Star said.

Several other candidates have said they are waiting for the party to set the rules for the race before they make an announcement. PTI GSP GSP