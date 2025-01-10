Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya says he’ll run for prime ministership

Ottawa, Jan 10 (PTI) Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya has announced that he is running to be the next Prime Minister, hours before his Liberal Party announced that their next leader will be chosen on March 9.

The development comes days after Justin Trudeau announced to step down but said he will continue to be the prime minister till the next leader is chosen.

Arya, the MP from Nepean, Ottawa, who was born in Karnataka, made the announcement on X Thursday morning ahead of the Liberal Party's meeting later in the evening.

“I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations,” he said in the post on X and added a long statement with it.

Stating that Canada is “facing significant structural problems” that haven’t been seen for generations, Arya said, adding that solving them will require tough choices. “For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary.” The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) highlighted that Arya wants to lead a small, more efficient government “with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas.” Arya was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

His multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state, it added.

“It’s time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” he wrote in the statement and promised to make the country “a sovereign republic.” It would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state.

After the meeting of the National Board of Directors, Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, said in a statement: “After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election.” The National Board of Directors formally met on Thursday evening to discuss and outline the initial rules of the up-coming leadership race, the party statement added.

After the party's announcement, another CBC report said that former central banker Mark Carney has also said he's interested and added that former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former B.C. premier Christy Clark and House Leader Karina Gould are said to be gathering supporters, too.

Prior to Thursday's meeting, along with Arya, former Montreal MP Frank Baylis both said they will be running, it said.

The CBC report also pointed out how the new leader chosen on March 9 will have a tight timeline as the Gov Gen Mary Simon has prorouged Parliament untill March 24. The main three opposition parties have vowed a 'No Confidence' vote after Parliament resumes, other media reports said.

Meanwhile, The Toronto Star newspaper said, Arya is a vocal advocate for Hindu Canadians and has clashed with other parliamentarians, including his own Liberal caucus colleagues, over his views on relations between Ottawa and New Delhi and the actions of Sikh separatists in Canada.

A few months ago, Arya sparred with New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal after separatist Sikh protesters clashed with Hindu worshippers at a temple in the Greater Toronto Area during a visit from Indian consular officials amid heightened tensions between Canada and India.

Last year, Arya travelled to India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A statement from Global Affairs Canada at the time said Arya “travelled to India on his own initiative and was not representing the Government of Canada.” PTI GSP NPK NPK