Canada's Toronto city Mayor proclaims October 20 as 'Diwali Day'

Toronto, Oct 21 (PTI) Canada's Toronto city Mayor Olivia Chow has officially proclaimed October 20, 2025, as “Diwali Day”.

The proclamation of Diwali Day in Toronto is a first in the city's history, Mayor Chow told a gathering at city hall on Monday.

"It's about light overcoming darkness, hope over despair, and good over evil. And in this divisive time, it is important to recognise why diversity and inclusiveness is strength. And that's what Toronto is about," Chow was quoted as saying by the CBC.

In a post on social media, the Consulate General of India shared the proclamation and said, "The @cityoftoronto has officially proclaimed October 20, 2025, as 'Diwali Day' in Toronto." "This recognition celebrates the spirit of Diwali of victory of light over darkness, and acknowledges the immense contribution of the Indian community to Toronto’s cultural and social fabric," it added.

In the official proclamation, the city said: "On Diwali Day, we recognise and celebrate the historic and ongoing contributions of the South Asian community that form an important part of the City of Toronto's motto: 'Diversity our Strength.'" "NOW THEREFORE, I, Mayor Olivia Chow, on behalf of Toronto City Council, do hereby proclaim October 20, 2025, as "Diwali Day" in the City of Toronto," the proclamation said.