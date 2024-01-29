Canadian authorities probe threat against Sikh worshipers at British Columbia gurdwara

Ottawa, Jan 29 (PTI) Canadian authorities are investigating a threat to Sikh worshipers with two large bladed weapons at a gurdwara in British Columbia province, according to a media report.

Advertisment

The incident happened at Penticton city during a Monday evening service at the gurdwara, globalnews.ca reported.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly threatening other visitors while aggressively swinging two large bladed weapons, the report said, quoting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

While nobody was injured in the incident, one person was taken into custody and was later released. An investigation is ongoing, the report said.

Advertisment

The temple released a statement about the incident, saying that it was “an unruly group of non-society members inside the temple.” “This same group was recently barred from the Penticton Sikh Temple by the duly elected Committee,” the Penticton Sikh Temple said.

Jesse Garcha, from the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, said additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

“It is regrettable such an incident had taken place and as a Committee, we will ensure this Gurdwara will remain as a welcoming and safe place for the Penticton community,” Garcha said. PTI SCY AKJ AMS