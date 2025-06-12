Canadian PM Carney says 'devastated' to learn about Ahmedabad crash

Ottawa: Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday he is “devastated” to learn of the Ahmedabad plane crash with 242 passengers on board, including one Canadian.

London-bound Air India flight Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff near the Ahmedabad airport. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard.

“Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds,” Carney said in a post on X.