Canadian PM Mark Carney condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Ottawa, Apr 24 (PTI) Canadian Mark Carney has strongly condemned the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a “senseless and shocking act of violence”.

In a post on social media X on Wednesday, Carney expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and tourists.

“I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists. Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” he wrote.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the terror attack.