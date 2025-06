Kananaskis, Jun 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney here as the Indian leader arrived for the Outreach Session at the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Modi has said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. PTI YAS NPK ZH NPK NPK