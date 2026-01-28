Capital market firm projects strengthening of Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook

Islamabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A capital market firm has projected a strengthening of Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook in the current and next fiscal years, endorsing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) estimates, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

Real GDP is set to expand 3.5 per cent in FY26, before strengthening to 4.4 per cent in FY27, S&P Global Market Intelligence said while commenting on SBP’s monetary policy decision.

This is generally in line with the SBP's projection of real GDP growth in the range of 3.75-4.75 per cent in 2025-26, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated momentum in commodity-producing sectors and spillovers to services. This momentum is expected to extend into FY27, aided by earlier monetary easing and ongoing macroeconomic stability.

These projections are relatively higher than the 3.2 per cent growth rate projected by the International Monetary Fund last week, down from 3.6 per cent of its previous estimate.

On the external front, the SBP projected the current account deficit to remain within 0-1 per cent of GDP in FY26.

With continued remittance inflows and planned official financing, foreign exchange reserves are projected to surpass USD 18 billion by the end of June 2026 and rise further in FY27, approaching the benchmark of three months of import cover, the central bank had observed.

The firm projected a current account deficit of 0.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent of GDP, respectively, in calendar years 2026 and 2027, with a disclaimer.

“Risks weigh on the downside, owing to elevated global tariff uncertainty, volatile commodity prices, and geopolitical fragmentation,” it noted.

On inflation, the SBP expected stabilisation within the 5-7 per cent target range over the next two years, after temporarily exceeding the upper bound for a few months during calendar year 2026.

The S&P, on the other hand, projected inflation to come at 5.1 per cent in 2026 before slightly inching upwards to 5.6 per cent in 2027, again with a caveat. PTI SH RD RD