Changing jobs is a big move but it’s worth considering if your workplace is toxic

Melbourne, Jan 28 (The Conversation) Returning to work after a summer break can be jarring, especially for the many workers dissatisfied with their jobs. Almost half report high levels of job-related stress.

Dissatisfaction can be tied to an unhealthy, even toxic workplace where negative behaviour and poor leadership harm employee wellbeing and productivity.

Key indicators include bullying, harassment, lack of trust, poor communication and high job strain.

The impact of toxic workplaces If you think your workplace is toxic, it is worth considering the impact it is having on your mental health. You might also consider how committed your organisation is to supporting its employees’ mental health.

Toxicity can develop gradually through subtle patterns of micromanagement, exclusion, or eroding morale. These dynamics create a draining environment that undermines individual wellbeing and business success.

As well as affecting employees’ mental health, there is growing evidence workplace stress may lead to serious physical health problems, such as cardiovascular disease.

According to Safe Work Australia, mental health-related workers’ compensation claims have increased by over a third since 2017-2018.

In 2021-2022, there were 11,700 accepted claims relating to mental health conditions. These cases proved highly costly for employers, with the median compensation paid being AUSD 58,615.

The International Standards Organisation released a global standard in 2021 to help manage psychological health and safety risks in workplaces.

A number of countries, including Canada and Australia, have introduced laws and standards making employers responsible for preventing and managing work-related stress.

To support a safe workplace, some researchers (including one of the authors) have recommended an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to ensure companies respond appropriately to mental health risks.

What your employer is doing in the following three areas can show how committed they are to protecting mental health.

1. Preventing, minimising or managing the negatives Most work, health and safety legislation and standards in Australia relates to protecting employees from physical hazards, including slips, trips and falls.

More recently, attention has turned to psychosocial hazards.

Safe Work Australia and Comcare, as well as state and territory regulators, keep a list of common hazards.

These include bullying, excessive workloads, low job control, lack of role clarity and exposure to traumatising events, for example, witnessing an accident.

These lists are not exhaustive and there are some problems unique to specific jobs. For instance, teachers are often isolated from their colleagues, face big administrative loads and sometimes have to deal with abusive students and/or parents.

Most employers can make necessary improvements including creating fairer workloads, redefining job roles and providing more support to individual employees.

2. Responding to employee mental health issues Despite efforts to minimise the impact of psychosocial hazards, some employees will nonetheless experience mental health issues.

Employers should not try to treat an employee’s mental health problems. They should support them and direct them to appropriate mental health care.

Managers can also help by identifying signs of distress, having sensitive conversations with workers about the impact of mental illness and making reasonable changes to their roles.

Giving employees access to support services through employee assistance programmes, which can offer confidential short-term counselling, can also help.

Establishing a critical incident investigation procedure for events that have compromised employee mental health can help identify the cause of incidents and shape responses.

3. Promoting the positive As well as managing the negative aspects of work, organisations can create conditions that promote employee mental health and wellbeing.

One approach for doing this is to provide flexible working arrangements, such as hybrid work, which can offer employees greater choice in work location and scheduling.

Another approach involves fostering social connectedness and inclusion among employees. This could involve team-building, social events and opportunities for employees to build relationships.

Leaders can also promote a culture of psychological safety – where employees feel able to bring their authentic selves to work and speak their minds freely. This has been linked to greater employee wellbeing.

The SMART model suggests employees will be most satisfied in jobs that provide stimulation (for example, solving meaningful problems), mastery (receiving mentoring or constructive feedback), autonomy (creative freedom), social relationships (supportive colleagues) and tolerable demands (lack of psychosocial hazards).

Should I stay or should I go? Making the decision to leave a workplace requires careful consideration.

In addition to your own wellbeing, you should consider whether your organisation prioritises mental health and how comfortable you would feel initiating a discussion about mental health.

Remember while changing jobs is a big step, staying in a toxic workplace can have serious long-term consequences for both mental and physical health.

Consider seeking advice through your employee assistance program or an independent career counsellor.

Whatever you decide, prioritising your mental health and wellbeing should be central to your decision making. (The Conversation) PY PY