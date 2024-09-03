Chicago apartment building taken over by armed Venezuelan gang

New Delhi: A group of approximately 32 armed individuals, identified by witnesses and social media reports as Venezuelan migrants, reportedly took control of an apartment building in Chicago late last night.

According to multiple reports, the group not only trespassed but displayed firearms openly in the building's courtyard, accompanied by motorcycles, effectively intimidating residents and potentially taking over the premises.

The 911 calls, which have been shared widely online, describe the scene as chaotic, with the callers expressing fear for their safety due to the armed presence.

Local law enforcement has confirmed responding to the scene at 6124 S King Drive, where the alleged takeover occurred.

However, details on the immediate actions taken by the police or the current status of the situation remain sparse, with authorities yet to provide a comprehensive statement on the resolution or the legal status of the individuals involved.

This incident follows similar reports from Aurora, Colorado, where concerns over the presence of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) led to significant law enforcement action and community unrest.

The TdA, known for its violent activities in Venezuela, has been suspected of expanding its operations into the United States, with Aurora being one of the cities where their alleged activities have been most visible.

As of now, the city officials are expected to hold a press conference later today to address the public's concerns and outline the next steps in managing the situation.