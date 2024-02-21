Chicago Magazine ranks Raja Krishnamoorthi in top 50 most powerful Chicagoans

Washington, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has figured in the list of 50 most powerful Chicagoans in the windy city’s influential Chicago magazine.

Ranked at 24th, Krishnamoorthi is the highest-ranked individual of South Asian descent. The list is topped by Illinois Governor J B Pritzker followed by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Placing him at 24th rank, Chicago Magazine describes him as the “most powerful” South Asian in the Greater Chicago Area. The magazine also says that he is planning to run for the US Senate in 2026.

Krishnamoorthi, 50, who represents the northwest suburbs and used his former perch as chairman of a House Oversight subcommittee to investigate everything from the Washington Commanders to the baby formula shortage, has USD 14.4 million in his campaign coffers — more than three times as much as any other congressional representative from Illinois, and the third-highest total in the entire Congress,” it said.

“Raja is a huge player across the country,” says a political consultant.

“In 2022, Krishnamoorthi donated USD 460,000 to Democratic candidates and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, but he is said to be stockpiling his campaign cash to run for the Senate in 2026 if Dick Durbin retires,” the magazine reported. PTI LKJ AMS