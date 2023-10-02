Chief Justice Chandrachud pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on UK visit

London: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation here.

Justice Chandrachud, who is in the UK for a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the start of the legal year in England and Wales, delivered a special address at the annual celebrations at the Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square in central London.

"Today, on his 154th birth anniversary, we remember Mahatma Gandhi for his teachings, wisdom, and compassion for humankind,” said Justice Chandrachud.

"Bapu's legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of India. His ideas have inspired countless individuals and people’s movements around the world, transcending cultural and geographical barriers. His philosophy continues to influence and guide those who strive for a more equitable and just society,” he said.

Reflecting upon the core Gandhian philosophy of non-violence and universalism, the Chief Justice said these enduring principles are grounded on the fact that the world is one and there is a need for harmony and fraternity among the people.

"As we navigate through complex global challenges, it is essential that we preserve and promote Bapu’s legacy. His principles of understanding each other and empathy are more important than ever. By embracing and practising these values, the world can foster a culture of inclusivity and acceptance,” he said.

"Bapu's lessons on sustainability are guiding light for today's world. As we face the pressing issue of climate change and environmental challenges, his emphasis on living in harmony with nature and practising sustainable lifestyles provides us with valuable guidance,” he noted.

The Chief Justice highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to social justice and equality, which continues to inspire people to fight against injustices.

"Bapu’s life has left an indelible mark on humanity. His understanding of non-violence as the foundation for the search for truth, his vision of a united and harmonious world, and his advocacy for sustainability, social justice, and equality continue to guide us in our pursuit of a better future. His belief in “Vasudev Kutumbakam”, (which means “the entire world is one family”) encourages us to believe that we all are citizens of one world, and that we must remain conscious of global issues,” he added.

Justice Chandrachud later made his way to the annual service marking the start of the legal year in England and Wales, which dates back to 1897 and was conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

At the event, attended by judges and members of the legal profession, the UK’s Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Alex Chalk and the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, Dame Sue Carr, delivered readings.