Chief Justice of India Chandrachud arrives on three day Nepal visit

Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud arrived here on a three-day official trip – a first for any sitting Chief Justice of India to visit Nepal – during which he will meet his Nepalese counterpart and address a symposium on child rights.

Chandrachud, who is here at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha, was welcomed by the senior most justice at the Supreme Court of Nepal Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

“This is for the first time in history that any sitting Chief Justice of India paid an official visit to Nepal on record,” according to Ved Prasad Upreti, spokesperson at the Supreme Court.

Chandrachud will be the keynote speaker at a national symposium on child rights to be organised by the Central Child Justice Committee in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The CJI India will hold a friendly meeting with CJI Nepal the same evening, according to Upreti, who added that CJ Shrestha will host a dinner reception in honour of his Indian counterpart.

Chandrachud will return on Sunday after wrapping up the official visit.