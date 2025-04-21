Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna arrives in Hangzhou to attend SCO meet

Beijing, Apr 21 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna arrived in Hangzhou on Monday to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chief Justices’ meeting.

Justice Khanna was received on arrival by Deng Xiuming, Executive Vice Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of China, and Pratik Mathur, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, the Consulate said in a post on X.

China, holding the rotating Presidency of the 10-member grouping, is hosting a series of meetings to promote the organisation's development.

Earlier, Beijing announced that this year’s summit will be held in the port city of Tianjin in autumn.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. PTI KJV ZH ZH