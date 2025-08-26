Child among 4 killed in accident in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 26 (PTI) At least four people including a child were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle plunged into a gorge in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said.

The accident occurred in the mountainous Buner district of the province when the vehicle suffered a brake failure, according to rescue authorities.

The vehicle was travelling from Sawari to Phulwari at the time of the accident.

Among those killed were two women and a child.

The bodies and those injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Daggar for medical treatment, officials added.