Child killed, another critical after live grenade detonates in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 17 (PTI) A child was killed while another was critically injured after a live grenade detonated near a garbage dump in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Matta tehsil of Swat district, when the children playing near the garbage dump accidentally hit an unexploded grenade, triggering the blast.

According to police, a seven-year-old boy was killed on the spot while an eight-year-old girl sustained severe injuries.

Rescue and police officials reached the site and shifted the deceased child's body and the injured girl to a hospital at the tehsil headquarters. Parts of explosive devices lying abandoned in the province, especially along the areas bordering Afghanistan, have repeatedly endangered local communities, particularly children, who often mistake the dangerous devices for harmless objects. Several of the tribal areas along the Afghanistan border are heavily mined and unexploded explosive devices are commonly found in open fields.