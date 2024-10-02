Child killed, another person injured in attack on police van in Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 2 (PTI) A child was killed and another person injured when militants opened fire at a police van in restive northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

The militants fired at the vehicle of the Station House Officer (SHO) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing the child - a passerby caught in the gunfight triggered by the attack, a police official said.

The official said one armed attacker was also killed in the retaliatory fire by police.

The injured person, who was also a passerby, has been shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The police have launched a search and combing operation in the area to arrest other militants who managed to escape from the scene. PTI AYZ PY PY