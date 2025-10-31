Child killed in hand grenade explosion in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 31 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was killed and a man injured on Friday in a suspected bomb explosion inside a house in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said. According to police, initial investigations suggest that the blast occurred when an old hand grenade accidentally detonated in the Lashora area in Jamrud tehsil, Khyber district.

The deceased boy had been playing near an abandoned house when he found the old grenade, which exploded moments later. The child died on the spot, while his uncle sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

Family members said the child was unaware of the danger and was playing with the grenade when it went off.

Police officials and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the site soon after the incident. Officials said evidence has been collected from the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of the explosion. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS