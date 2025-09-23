China and India 'primary funders' of Russian war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil: Trump

United Nations, Sep 23 (PTI) China and India are the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said in his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. India has called the tariffs imposed by the US “unjustified and unreasonable”.

New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. PTI YAS ZH ZH