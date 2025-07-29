China appoints new abbot for Shaolin Temple after sacking predecessor over corruption, misconduct

Beijing, Jul 29 (PTI) China has appointed a new abbot for the iconic Shaolin Temple, replacing the former head monk who was dismissed amid investigations into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct.

Shi Yinle, the abbot of the White Horse Temple, has been named as the new head of the famed Shaolin Temple, known globally for its deep-rooted Buddhist traditions and martial arts heritage.

The announcement was made in a brief statement released by the temple.

The state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday reported that Shi Yinle’s appointment was approved after democratic reviews by the monastic community of the temple and other relevant procedures.

The move comes after the removal of 60-year-old Shi Yongxin, who had led the temple for 25 years.

According to official media reports on Sunday, Shi Yongxin was found to have seriously violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining improper relationships with multiple women over an extended period and fathering illegitimate children.

He is currently under joint investigation by multiple authorities, the reports said.

Founded in 495 AD, the Shaolin Temple is situated in the foothills of Song Mountain in China's Henan province. It is regarded as the birthplace of Chan (Zen) Buddhism and Shaolin Kung Fu. It holds immense religious and historical significance.

It is also a popular tourist destination and renowned worldwide as a hub for Chinese martial arts, drawing students from across the globe.