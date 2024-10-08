China attaches 'importance' to President Murmu’s greetings on 75th anniversary of PRC stressing peaceful ties: Mao

Beijing, Oct 8 (PTI) China on Tuesday said it attaches "importance" to President Droupadi Murmu's letter to her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), asserting that Beijing stands ready to jointly promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties.

In the letter dated September 27 to Xi on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the PRC, Murmu said, "It is important that we work towards peaceful and stable relations between our two countries." In her reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China attaches importance to President Murmu’s remarks on the China-India relations".

"We express our appreciation” for President Murmu’s letter, Mao told a media briefing replying to a question.

“We stand ready to enhance communication with India, increase mutual trust and jointly promote the sound and steady development of China-India relations," Mao said.

On the progress of the talks to resolve over four-year-long military standoff at eastern Ladakh, Mao said, "China and India maintain close communication on issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels, and the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley".

The situation on the China-India border is currently stable on the whole, she said, adding that "at the recent 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC), the two sides further narrowed down differences, expanded common understandings and agreed to find early resolution to the situation on the border”. PTI KJV ZH ZH