China begins sea trials of EMALS-fitted amphibious assault ship

Beijing, Nov 14 (PTI) China on Friday began the sea trial of Sichuan, a large amphibious assault ship fitted with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) to operate fighter planes, helicopters and drones, according to the Chinese Navy.

The launch follows the commissioning of the country's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, by Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month. The aircraft carrier is stated to be the most modern warship equipped with EMALS, which is used only by the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

The first hull of Sichuan, China's Type 076 amphibious assault ship, set off from a port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai and sailed toward the relevant sea area for its maiden sea trial, an official statement by the Chinese Navy said.

According to official media reports, Sichuan is the first amphibious ship in the world fitted with EMALS, which uses electromagnetic linear motors and operates with electricity, unlike traditional steam catapults. EMALS can accelerate an aircraft's landing and take-off smoothly and quickly on the aircraft carrier deck.

As a new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes, featuring a dual-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck.

It adopts electromagnetic catapult and arrestment technologies, and can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, amphibious equipment and other assets, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) News reported.

The sea trial will mainly test and verify the reliability and stability of Sichuan's power, electrical and other systems.

Since its launch in December 2024, the construction of the Sichuan successfully completed mooring trials and equipment commissioning, and is now meeting the technical conditions for sea trials, the Navy said.

Defence analysts say the new amphibious ship could enable the Chinese military forces to make a quick landing on the beaches in any offensive to take over Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as part of it and vows to integrate it with the mainland.

Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told state-run Global Times on Friday that compared to its predecessor -- the other amphibious assault ships operated by the Navy -- Sichuan has new technologies like the electromagnetic catapult and a new aviation control system with the new dual-island design.

According to the report, the Sichuan is the world's first amphibious assault ship equipped with electromagnetic catapult and arresting technologies.

China, which is manufacturing a variety of battle ships and submarines at a rapid speed, currently has three aircraft carriers: the Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship commissioned in 2012; Shandong, an indigenously built 2nd aircraft carrier operationalised in 2019, and the Fujian, which was commissioned earlier this month.

It is also developing new fighter aircraft like J-15T, J-35 and KongJing-600 to operate from aircraft carriers.

Analysts say that with tensions on the rise with the US, China may build more aircraft carriers to operate various global maritime routes.

According to media reports, China now has the world's largest operating fleet of 234 warships compared to the US Navy's 219.

The Indian Navy, which operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, is also catching up by commissioning more naval ships to maintain its dominance in the Indian Ocean. PTI KJV GRS GRS