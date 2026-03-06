China congratulates Nepal for smooth polls as trends point to rout of pro-Beijing Oli

Beijing, Mar 6 (PTI) China on Friday congratulated Nepal for holding the polls smoothly while warily watching the trends of the results, which pointed to the rout of pro-Beijing CPN-UML headed by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Results trends show Oli, a four-time Prime Minister, trailing far behind the Rastriya Swatantra Party's rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah in his own parliament seat.

The trends show that the RSP is heading towards a landslide victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests toppled the Oli-led government in September.

China congratulates Nepal for holding elections to the House of Representatives elections, steadily and as scheduled, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

“We are glad to see Nepal advance its political agenda smoothly. As a traditionally friendly neighbour, China values its relations with Nepal,” she said.

“The two countries have given each other support in their effort to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

The RSP, a new political party at the national level, is yet to outline its foreign policy, especially towards China.

China is also awaiting the new Bangladesh government, headed by Tariq Rahman, to formulate its Beijing policy.

The previous Mohammad Yunus government, during its brief tenure, sought to move Bangladesh closer to China and Pakistan.

The three countries also formed a trilateral coordination policy. PTI KJV ZH ZH