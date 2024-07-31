China conveys condolences to families of victims of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad

Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the landslides at Wayanad in Kerala and wished the injured speedy recovery.

As many as 158 people, including 18 children, have died and over 200 others injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district a day ago, with the numbers expected to rise as rescuers unearth debris.

"We would like to express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing answering a question.

He said there were no reports so far of casualties of Chinese citizens in the tragedy.

The Chinese Embassy in India has verified that no reports of Chinese citizens being injured or killed in the incident have been received, Lin said.