China defends new 'harsh' Hong Kong security law; slams UK, EU for criticism

Beijing/Hong Kong, Mar 20 (PTI) China on Wednesday defended Hong Kong’s draconian new national security law that grants the government more power to quash dissent and slammed the US, the UK and the EU for criticising it, saying they should stop interfering in its internal affairs and give up the illusion of continuing its "colonial influence” in the southern Chinese city.

Hong Kong, a British colony, was handed back to China in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems", which guaranteed the city, a major financial hub in Asia, a certain degree of autonomy. While China and Hong Kong both insist this is still the case, critics and international rights groups say Beijing's grip on the city has steadily increased over the years.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing legislature passed the Safeguarding National Security Bill during a special session on Tuesday.

Article 23 of the new law passed by the Hong Kong legislature targets new offences like external interference and insurrection, and penalties include life sentences.

The commissioner’s office of China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong condemned British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and the Council of the European Union which both hit out at the law after it was unanimously passed in the city’s “patriots-only” legislature on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the office said Britain had “no sovereignty, governance or supervision” over Hong Kong after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, and was not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on the city’s affairs.

“Britain continues to stir up trouble and make arbitrary comments on Hong Kong’s situation, blatantly trampling on international law and basic norms governing international relations, which is out of its deep-rooted colonial mentality and teacher-like behaviour,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted the spokesman as saying.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian referring to the US and Japan’s criticism of the law said China deplores and firmly opposes a few countries and institutions smearing and slandering the new legislation.

The legislative council of Hong Kong unanimously adopted the bill to protect the national security and further consolidate the security of Hong Kong’s development, he said.

“It is a milestone of the One China Two Systems concepts in the new era and new journey," he claimed.

The new law balances the protection of national security, safeguarding rights and freedom and economic development. Any attacks or attempts to smear the new law will lead to nowhere and are doomed to fail, he said.

China has firmed up its grip further on Hong Kong after the Special Administrative Region's Parliament enacted a tough law, which the local government say is necessary for stability.

Critics fear the new law which expands on the controversial national security law (NSL) imposed by China on the former British colony in 2020 to quell massive protests by local people.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader John Lee has said Article 23 is also necessary to guard against "potential sabotage and undercurrents that try to create troubles", particularly "ideas of an independent Hong Kong".

Lee hailed its passing as "a historic moment Hong Kong people have been waiting for over 26 years", BBC reported.

China's Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang earlier said swift enactment of the new legislation would protect "core national interests" and allow Hong Kong to focus on economic development.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday warned of the law’s “far-reaching implications”.

“The broad definitions of national security and external interference will make it harder for those who live, work and do business in Hong Kong,” he said.

“The law fails to provide certainty for international organisations, including diplomatic missions, who are operating there.” “It will entrench the culture of self-censorship which now dominates Hong Kong’s social and political landscape, and enable the continuing erosion of freedoms of speech, of assembly and the media,” he said.

The US said it is "alarmed" by the "sweeping and... vaguely-defined" provisions in the legislation, a concern echoed by the EU.

Amnesty International's China director Sarah Brooks said the new law "delivered another crushing blow to human rights in the city", while Maya Wang, acting China director at Human Rights Watch, said it would "usher Hong Kong into a new era of authoritarianism".

"Now even possessing a book critical of the Chinese government can violate national security and mean years in prison in Hong Kong," she said, calling on the government to repeal it immediately.

The law has also been criticised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk - who called it "a regressive step" - and the UK's Foreign Secretary Cameron, who said it would "further damage rights and freedoms" in the former British colony.

Refuting the UK's criticism, the spokesman for the commissioner’s office of China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong, said: “China urges Britain to correct its position, face reality, give up the illusion of continuing its colonial influence in Hong Kong, and stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way.

The spokesman said the Ordinance would not affect the city’s continued high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms of residents.

Crimes in the legislation were clearly defined and targeted only a small number of people who endangered national security, he said, adding that foreign institutions and personnel were fully protected by law in their regular activities.

He said the legislation would not affect normal commercial activity, market research and the free flow of information, but instead would create a more stable and predictable business environment.

Scores of international public figures have criticised Hong Kong's tough new security law, calling it yet another "devastating blow" to freedom.

Pro-democracy activists in exile told the BBC it's a "final nail in a closed coffin".

"The new national security legislation is going to double down the repression of freedoms in Hong Kong with extended egregious sentences and a broadened definition of national security," said Frances Hui, an activist now based in the US.

Hui said she is concerned the law could also be used to target Hongkongers overseas, or their families and friends back home.

The city has previously offered bounties for information on activists who fled overseas, and arrested four people in Hong Kong for supporting people abroad who "endanger national security".

Hui left Hong Kong in 2020 after Beijing imposed the national security law (NSL) that has since seen more than 260 people arrested. It was introduced in response to massive pro-democracy protests which engulfed the city in 2019.

She said civil liberties in Hong Kong are "long gone" four years after the NSL took effect. Article 23 expands on the contentious legislation while targeting new offences like external interference and insurrection. Penalties include life sentences. PTI KJV NSA AKJ NSA NSA