China denies reports of sending cargo plane with military supplies to Pakistan

Beijing, May 12 (PTI) The Chinese military on Monday refuted reports that its largest military cargo plane has carried arms supplies to Pakistan and warned legal action against those spreading such rumours.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAF) has denied that its Xi'an Y-20 military transport aircraft has taken supplies to Pakistan.

After seeing a large amount of information on the internet about a "Y-20 transporting relief supplies to Pakistan", the Air Force said in a statement that such claims were untrue, a report on the official website of the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The PLAF also posted several screenshots of photos and words that shared the incorrect information, with each stamped with the red word "rumour".

"The internet is not beyond the law! Those who produce and spread military-related rumours will be held legally responsible!" the report added.

The denial by the PLA, which shares close ties with its Pakistan counterpart, was regarded as significant, coming two days after an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions, and Islamabad's requirement for immediate replenishments. According to a recent report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has emerged as the largest weapons supplier to Pakistan, accounting for 81 per cent of arms procurement of China's all-weather ally from 2020 to 2024. The procurement included the latest jet fighters, radars, naval ships, submarines and missiles.

Both countries jointly manufacture J-17 aircraft, the mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Considering the large-scale use of Chinese weapons supplies by Pakistan and the all-weather relationship between the two countries, the Chinese official media showed considerable interest during the last few days in the India-Pakistan military confrontation, regurgitating some of Pakistan's claims, including the downing of planes.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

This was followed by major strikes on several Pakistan airbases a day later, virtually weakening Pakistan's ability to retaliate as India's air defence missile systems successfully thwarted a series of attempts made by Pakistan to breach Indian airspace with swarm drone and missile attacks. While the Chinese official media here intimately played up reports of Pakistan's claims of shooting down planes, the scale of attacks by the Indian Air Force on nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan, followed by strikes on radar systems and air bases, came as a surprise here.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing cautioned state-run tabloid Global Times to verify messages before posting them on social media.

On the diplomatic front, China said it will play a constructive role to bring about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here on Monday that the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan is in the fundamental and long-term interest of both countries, and is conducive to regional peace and stability.

“This is also what the international community hopes to see. China supports and welcomes this latest development,” he said.

China hopes that India and Pakistan will cement and continue the ceasefire momentum, avoid further conflict, properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, and return to the track of political settlement, he said.

“China is ready to stay in communication with India and Pakistan and play a constructive role in realising a full and lasting ceasefire between the two countries and keeping the region peaceful and stable,” he said. PTI KJV ZH ZH