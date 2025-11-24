China denounces Japan's plans to deploy missiles in island close to Taiwan as 'extremely dangerous'

Beijing, Nov 24 (PTI) The rift between China and Japan over Taiwan on Monday deepened further with Beijing terming Tokyo's plans to deploy missiles in an island close to Taiwan as "extremely dangerous" development, stoking military confrontation in the region.

Japan's deployment of offensive weapons on the southwestern islands close to the Taiwan region is a deliberate move to create regional tensions and provoke military confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

When viewed together with the erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question recently made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, this development is "extremely dangerous" and must arouse high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community, Mao said.

She was responding to a question on Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s remarks about the deployment of surface-to-air missiles on an island near Taiwan, which China claims as part of it.

Japanese right-wing forces are making every effort to break free from the constraints of the Peace Constitution, going ever further down the path of militarism and dragging Japan and the entire region toward disaster, Mao said.

Visiting a military base at the Japanese island of Yonaguni close to Taiwan on Sunday, Koizumi told the media that "the deployment can help lower the chance of an armed attack on our country.

"The view that it will heighten regional tensions is not accurate,” he said.

Yonaguni Island lies about 110 kms from Taiwan. Japan plans to deploy a unit equipped with the Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile, which is capable of intercepting aircraft and ballistic missiles, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.

In an apparent response to the deterioration of ties, China has ramped up military activities, including a drill by a PLA Navy unit, part of the Eastern Theatre Command and has continued an exercise in the Yellow Sea, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Reports from the Japanese media said the move to deploy missiles as part of a broader military build-up on its southern island chain.

The moves reflect Tokyo’s concerns about China’s growing military power and the potential for a clash over Taiwan, the Japan Times said.

The planned deployment of missiles comes amid the bitter spat between Beijing and Tokyo over Takaichi’s comments that a military attack by China against Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which could allow Tokyo to engage in military action alongside Washington.

Takaichi refused to retract her statement as demanded by Beijing, saying Japan's stance had been “consistent” over Taiwan but insisted she wanted better relations with Beijing.

China has announced a series of measures against Japan, including the re-disposition of its recently lifted suspension of seafood imports and a travel alert for Japan, following Takaichi's comments.

Besides lodging diplomatic protests, China, which is the largest source of tourists to Japan with about 7.4 million trips this year, has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, resulting in a spate of cancellations of Chinese tourists.

China considers Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory and vows to integrate it with the mainland.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang avoided meeting Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in South Africa, and plans to hold a trilateral meeting of China, Japan, and South Korea have been put off.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday reaffirmed its strong support for Japan, declaring its “unshakable commitment” to the bilateral alliance. PTI KJV ZH ZH