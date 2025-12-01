China donates USD one million aid to Sri Lanka for flood relief

Beijing, Dec 1 (PTI) China has provided USD one million as emergency assistance to Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to battle severe floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka in a social media post said the Red Cross Society of China has provided USD 100,000 in emergency cash aid to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Emergency assistance from the Chinese government is underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Also the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Chinese Association in Sri Lanka have launched donation initiatives, collectively raising 10 million Sri Lankan rupees (about USD 32,500) for affected areas, the report said.

India as a first responder deployed two transport aircraft -- C-130 and IL-76 -- carrying paramilitary personnel and relief material as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, on November 29.

India also sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel. Also two Chetak helicopters on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which was docked in Colombo joined the rescue efforts.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides in Sri Lanka caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16. PTI KJV GSP GSP