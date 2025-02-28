China executes woman convicted for trafficking 17 children

Beijing, Feb 28 (PTI) A Chinese woman convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children for over a decade, was executed on Friday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou province.

Yu Huaying, 62, was accused of conspiring with others to traffic children across multiple regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan between 1993 and 2003.

The execution was conducted by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court in Guizhou province after the death sentence was approved by the Supreme People's Court, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

She was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court on October 25, 2024. The court also ordered the confiscation of her personal property and the lifelong deprivation of her political rights.

Yu was arrested in 2022 following a complaint from Yang Niuhua, a woman who was picked up by Yu in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995 for 2,500 Yuan (USD 343).

For years, China faced the menace of child abductions by organised gangs that sold them to childless couples for begging and criminal activities. PTI KJV NPK NPK