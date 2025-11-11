China expresses shock over Delhi bomb blast

Beijing, Nov 11 (PTI) China on Tuesday expressed shock over the bomb blast in Delhi on Monday in which 12 people were killed and several injured.

“We are shocked by the incident,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, replying to a question.

He conveyed condolences to the victims, extended sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

No Chinese casualties were reported in the incident according to the available information, he said.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said. Three more people succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 12, police said on Tuesday. PTI KJV GSP GSP