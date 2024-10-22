China gives USD 100,000 flood assistance to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 22 (PTI) The Chinese government on Tuesday granted flood relief assistance of USD 100,000 to Sri Lanka, marking China’s first show of goodwill towards the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the president's office said.

The president's office in a statement said Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong met Dissanayake and handed over the donation.

"Ambassador Qi Zhenhong handed over LKR 30 million emergency humanitarian relief funds to President Anura Dissanayake to help the people affected by the floods in Sri Lanka. Chinese people are always with Sri Lankan people," the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on X.

Over 150,000 people have been affected and three killed in heavy rains and flash floods during the last two weeks in 15 of the 25 administrative districts of the island. PTI CORR PY PY PY