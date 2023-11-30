China grieves death of 'dear old friend' Kissinger

Beijing, Nov 30 (PTI) China, a major beneficiary of former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s ping-pong diplomacy that broke the ice between the two countries in 1971, on Thursday called him a "dear old friend" of Chinese people and mourned his death, saying he was "pioneer and builder" of ties between Beijing and Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who held close consolations with Kissinger to find ways to halt the steep slide of US-China ties, sent a message of condolences to his US counterpart Joe Biden over the death of Kissinger.

Kissinger, who enjoyed a red-carpet welcome, has visited China more than 100 times, the most recent one being in late July this year to pave the way for a summit between Xi and Biden in Seattle earlier this month.

Considered the architect of the US-China relationship since the early 70s, Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday at the age of 100.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi extended profound condolences and expressed sincere sympathy to Kissinger's family, official media here reported.

In his message, Xi said Kissinger was a world-renowned strategist and an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people.

Half a century ago, with an outstanding strategic vision, Kissinger made historic contributions to the normalisation of China-US relations, which has not only benefited the two countries but also changed the world, Xi said.

Kissinger had made it his lifelong pursuit to promote the development of China-US relations and enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and his name will always be associated with China-US relations, Xi said.

Noting that Kissinger will always be remembered and missed by the Chinese people, Xi said that China is ready to work with the United States to carry forward the cause of friendship between the two peoples and promote the sound and steady development of China-US relations, so as to benefit the two peoples and make due contribution to world peace and development.

Speaking at a daily press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called Kissinger a "dear old friend" of the Chinese people and a pioneer and builder of China-US relations, who has made historic contributions to the normalization of ties between the two countries.

"The Chinese people will remember Dr. Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-US relations," Wang said.

According to Wang, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately sent messages of condolences to Kissinger's family and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Kissinger, who turned 100 in May this year, remained the most influential figure in Beijing since his successful ping-pong diplomacy in 1971 pitting Communist China against its ideological mentor the then Soviet Union, tilting the Cold War balance of power at that time.

Successive Chinese Communist Party leaders from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping turned to him for guidance on the trajectory of China's ties with the US which helped Beijing to expand its economic and diplomatic clout in the world, until in the last 10 years when the American leaders began identifying China as a major threat as it emerged as the world's second-largest economy and major military power next only to the US.

Xi, who in stark contrast avoided meeting with the visiting US officials including Secretary of State Blinken, however, drove to the opulent Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing to meet Kissinger and sought his help to repair the China-US ties.

Fifty-two years ago, at a crucial turning point in China-US relations, Chairman Mao, Premier Zhou Enlai, President Richard Nixon and Kissinger, with remarkable strategic vision, made the right choice to seek cooperation between China and the United States, kicking off the process of normalisation of bilateral relations, Xi said in his meeting with the Kissinger.

"This has not only benefited the two countries but also changed the world”, Xi said.

In his meeting with Kissinger, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations in 1971 played an irreplaceable role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries. "China cherishes its friendship with old friends." In October this year, Kissinger was honoured at the annual Gala Dinner of The National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) in New York City.

All guests gave the distinguished centenarian a standing ovation when Kissinger was wheelchaired onto the stage. And most of them kept standing up until he finished his over 10-minute speech.

"A peaceful relationship, a cooperative relationship between the US and China is essential for peace and progress of the world," said Kissinger at the event.

"I've spent literally half of my life working on the US-China relations ... I like the Chinese people, I'm impressed by Chinese culture," he said.

He expressed confidence that the world's two largest economies will find ways to straighten the strained relationship. "I believe now, as I believed 50 years ago, that we can find our way through these difficulties." Born in Germany in 1923, Kissinger is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children by his first marriage, David and Elizabeth, and five grandchildren.