China hopes for peaceful polls in Bangladesh

Beijing, Dec 19 (PTI) China on Friday said it wishes to see safe, stable and smooth elections in Bangladesh, which is currently witnessing turmoil ahead of the February general elections.

China noted that Bangladesh has announced it will hold parliamentary elections on February 12, 2026, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing, commenting on the current situation in Bangladesh.

"China wishes Bangladesh safe, stable and smooth elections and believes that various sectors of Bangladesh will properly advance important political agendas and uphold national solidarity and stability,” he said.

China maintained close ties with Bangladesh during the previous regime headed by Sheikh Hasina before she fled to India in August last year amid riots. Beijing scaled up ties with the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus, who visited China seeking aid and investments.