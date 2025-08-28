China, India should jointly safeguard peace in border areas: Chinese military

Beijing, Aug 28 (PTI) China and India should jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in their border areas after the recent positive and constructive round of border talks between them during which a 10-point consensus was reached, the Chinese military said on Thursday.

The Special Representatives, NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, held the 24th Round of Talks on the India-China Boundary Question on August 19 in Delhi.

During the talks, a 10-point consensus was reached, and the two sides agreed to utilise the border management and control mechanisms through diplomatic and military channels, China’s Defence Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said, commenting for the first time on the outcome of the dialogue.

During the talks, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the China-India boundary question in a positive and constructive spirit, reaching multiple consensuses, Zhang said.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, the two sides should consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral relations, and explore the right way for the two major countries and neighbours to get along with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation, Zhang said.

The Doval-Wang talks produced five concrete outcomes that included setting up an expert group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to explore an "early harvest in boundary delimitation". PTI KJV ZH ZH