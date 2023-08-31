China objects to former Indian service chiefs attending security conference in Taiwan

Beijing, Aug 31 (PTI) China on Thursday said it firmly opposed all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Responding to a question raised by a Pakistani journalist on reports that three former top Indian military officials attended a security dialogue held by Taiwanese authorities in Taipei this month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction with Taiwan.

China, which considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its mainland, routinely objects to any high-level visits to Taipei, saying that it is a violation of the one-China principle.

According to the media reports, Admiral Karambir Singh, General M M Naravane and Chief of Air Staff R K S Bhadauria - the former Navy, Army and Indian Air Force chiefs respectively - recently attended Ketagalan Forum’s 2023 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue held in Taiwan.

Answering a question on their attendance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said, "China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China." "This is our consistent and clear position. We hope the country concerned will abide by the one-China principle, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from having any form of military and security cooperation with Taiwan”, he said.

