China, Pakistan oppose unilateral actions in South Asia

Beijing, Jan 5 (PTI) All-weather allies China and Pakistan on Monday reiterated their opposition to any unilateral actions in South Asia as they concluded their strategic dialogue with references to Kashmir and trilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.

In a joint statement issued on Monday at the end of the 7th strategic dialogue held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Isaq Dar, Beijing backed Islamabad's demand that Afghanistan should eliminate terror outfits. Kabul denies the presence of terror outfits on its soil.

It also spoke of “readiness” to continue leveraging the China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation mechanism formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government to "deliver new outcomes".

"The two sides emphasised the importance of a South Asian regional order underpinned by the UN Charter, international law, and the basic norms governing international relations, reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the necessity of resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and consultation," it said.

"The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on its position on and latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," a familiar line that figures in all China-Pakistan joint statement.

For its part, China reiterated its oft-repeated stand that Jammu and Kashmir "dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”.

"The two sides expressed readiness to conduct trans-boundary water resources cooperation under the principle of equality and mutual benefit, and emphasised the imperative of fulfilling international legal obligations”, it said, without any reference to India’s decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

The significance of the maintenance of international and regional security and stability was reiterated, it said. The two sides expressed readiness to continue leveraging the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue and the China-Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation mechanism to deliver new outcomes.

On Afghanistan, the two sides called for more visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organisations based in Afghanistan, which continue to pose serious threats to regional and global security, the joint statement said.

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan intensified in recent months over Islamabad’s allegations of Kabul harbouring the TTP and Baloch militants.

The two sides agreed to keep in close communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, work with the international community to encourage the Afghan government to build an inclusive political framework, adopt moderate policies, focus on development, pursue good-neighborliness, the statement said.

Dar, also the Foreign Minister, during his visit to China from January 3-5, had a "thorough exchange of views on bilateral relations and cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including strategic and political cooperation, as well as cooperation on defence and security, economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges," it said.

International and regional issues of shared interest were also discussed.

"The two sides reiterated that China and Pakistan are All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partners enjoying ironclad friendship and strategic mutual trust," it said.

The sound and robust growth of China-Pakistan relations is of great strategic significance for regional peace, stability and development, the joint statement said.

The two sides reiterated that China and Pakistan will further promote their ironclad ties, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continue to strengthen their strategic cooperation to break new ground and set new goals in their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, it said.

"The two sides reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory," it said, adding that Pakistan firmly "supports China on issues concerning Xinjiang, Xizang (Tibet), Hong Kong and the South China Sea." China reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, it added.

It said China supports Pakistan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and achieving economic prosperity, and supports Pakistan in firmly combating terrorism and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

China commended the comprehensive measures taken by Pakistan to combat terrorism and protect the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. China fully recognised the significant contributions and huge sacrifices that Pakistan made in combating terrorism over the years, it said.

The two sides agreed to further align their development plans and priorities, and build an upgraded version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They announced the launch of commemorative activities in 2026, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. PTI KJV ZH