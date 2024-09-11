China plans to train 3,000 foreign security officials as it seeks to expand its role in global governance

Beijing, Sep 11 (PTI) China plans to train 3,000 foreign law enforcement officials to tackle global security issues besides protecting Chinese interests beyond its borders as part of efforts by Beijing to take a bigger role in global governance and security.

China will take concrete actions to contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to global public security governance, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong told the 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province.

The forum, which opened on Monday, was themed "Win-Win Cooperation Under Significant Changes: Building a Global Community of Common Public Security." Wang announced that China would offer training to 3,000 law enforcement personnel from various countries in the coming year as part of the country's efforts to strengthen international cooperation to tackle global security challenges, state-run Global Times reported.

Under the plan, China will also send police consultants and working units to countries to help improve their law enforcement capacity, conduct joint patrols and investigations, and tackle cross-border crime, Wang said.

Beijing is seeking ways to boost its presence beyond its borders to protect overseas interests while offering an alternative to Western-led global security governance, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

About 100 senior law enforcement officials, principles of police academies and police experts from 19 countries and regions jointly launched a training plan (2025-2026) for talent in global public security during the forum, according to the Global Times report.

The meeting was attended among others by the Maldives Homeland Security and Technology Minister Ali Ihusan.

Ihusan said he met Wang and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and build the Maldives police capacity.

They also discussed further cooperation, especially the implementation of China's Global Security Initiative (GSI), proposed by President Xi Jinping last year, he said.

A concept paper on GSI last year outlined China's plan to take a bigger role in global governance and security.

Last week, 71-year-old Xi, while addressing the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) here, announced plans to train 7,000 military and police personnel from Africa.

At Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, China proposed 10 measures to enhance global public security cooperation, focusing on joint collaborations to crack down on cross-border crime and worldwide terrorism, build peaceful, safe, and open cyberspace as well as deal with risks brought about by the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Global Times report said. PTI KJV ZH ZH