China reiterates call for India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

Beijing, Apr 29 (PTI) China on Tuesday reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, saying their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region.

Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question on the exchange of gunfire by the troops of the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

“Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region," Guo said.

As the neighbour of the two countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable, he said.

Guo on Monday made a similar remark on the tensions between India and Pakistan and said it welcomed all measures to “cool down” the current situation between the two neighbours.

“As a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China hopes that both sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability," he said.

While China strongly condemned the terror attack, its first reaction on the rising tensions between the two countries came after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Sunday and sought Beijing’s support.

Wang had the phone call with Dar upon his request, state-run Global Times reported.