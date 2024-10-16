China, Russia exhort stronger partnership to counter terrorism at SCO forum

Islamabad, Oct 16 (PTI) China and Russia on Wednesday emphasised the importance of regional cooperation and economic integration and called for stronger partnerships within the SCO framework to counter terrorism.

Speaking at the opening session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here, both Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin highlighted the need of infrastructural improvement for better connectivity.

The two leaders – at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the SCO held with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chair – also urged the member states to explore new avenues of cooperation in areas such as technology, digital trade, and climate change.

Russian PM Mishustin said his country was committed to strengthening ties within the SCO framework and address the regional challenges through collaboration and innovation.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Afghanistan’s strategic position and its potential as a transit hub for trade. He emphasised that a stable Afghanistan is vital for realising these opportunities and called for international support to ensure its stability.

Emphasing the need for greater cooperation, particularly in enhancing economic ties, he advocated the development of trade and investment opportunities among member countries and asserted that collaborative initiatives can significantly boost regional economies.

The next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Governments would take place in 2025 in Russia.

Mishustin also highlighted Russia's focus on fostering stronger partnerships within the SCO framework to counter terrorism and improve connectivity in the region.

He also underscored Russia's interest in deepening collaboration on energy, infrastructure, and trade with the members and touched upon the need for environmental protection and cooperation among SCO members to tackle climate change, which he described as a pressing global issue requiring unified action.

Chinese Premier Li, in his remarks, drew attention to the importance of regional cooperation and economic integration.

He highlighted the critical role of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in fostering economic growth and regional connectivity, a theme that resonated with Pakistan's leadership, especially regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is entering the second phase.

Li urged member states to explore new avenues of cooperation in areas such as technology, digital trade, and climate change.

His address reaffirmed China's continued support for regional stability, especially in the face of growing geopolitical shifts and also emphasised deepening cooperation within the Eurasian region and addressing global challenges collectively.