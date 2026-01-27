China, Russia to further deepen military ties as US reasserts its influence in Western Hemisphere

Beijing, Jan 27 (PTI) Close allies China and Russia on Tuesday agreed to further deepen defence cooperation amid US efforts to reassert influence in the Western Hemisphere under its new security strategy widely termed as "Donroe Doctrine", challenging Beijing and Moscow's influence.

Defence Minister Dong Jun held a video conversation with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, China's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Dong stressed the importance of relations with Russia's Defence Ministry amid the changing international situation, Russia's state-run Tass news agency said. Elaborating on the talks, the Chinese Defence Ministry reported that Dong said China stands ready to work with Russia to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the content of cooperation, improve communication mechanisms, and jointly enhance the ability to address various risks and challenges, so as to inject positive energy into global security and stability.

Belousov said, “I think that amid the changing international situation, our contacts and ties are very important and timely." This is the first Defence Ministerial-level talks between the two close allies after the US's new National Security Strategy announced by the Trump administration to reassert US dominance over the Latin American region to counter China and Russia’s influence. The US military's raid in Venezuela, a strong ally of Beijing and Moscow, followed by President Donald Trump's assertion to acquire Greenland, has raised concerns in China and Russia.

The call between the two defence ministers came days after Beijing put its highest-ranking military general, Zhang Youxia, under investigation for discipline violations and corruption. Tuesday’s call followed consultations at the vice-ministerial level on Asia-Pacific affairs between the two countries on Friday to strengthen strategic coordination in the region.

Moscow and Beijing were “united in opposing the actions and plans of the collective West to militarise the Asia-Pacific region”, including attempts to deploy Nato-standard military infrastructure there, the Russian foreign ministry said after the consultations. PTI KJV ZH ZH