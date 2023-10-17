China, Saudi Arabia among others participate in 14-nation 'Indus Shield 2023' air exercise organised by Pakistan Air Force

Islamabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Air Force units from 14 nations, including China and Saudi Arabia, are taking part in an exercise hosted by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in one of its operational bases to “showcase its capabilities” and “bolster international cooperation,” media reports said here.

Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE, and Uzbekistan are the countries that are participating in the air exercise that began on Sunday.

“The exercise stands out as one of the mega aerial warfare exercises of the region and is marked as a significant milestone in the realisation of PAF's commitment to enhance its aerial capabilities alongside bolstering international cooperation,” Samaa TV said.

Pakistan Air Force's 14-nation air exercise, Indus Shield 2023, is in full swing at an operational air base of the PAF, DGPR (Air Force), the official X handle of Pakistan Air Force said on Sunday.

"The top-notch exercise stands out as one of the mega aerial warfare exercises of the region and is marked as a significant milestone in the realisation of PAF's commitment to enhance its aerial capabilities alongside bolstering international cooperation," it added. PTI NPK NPK NPK