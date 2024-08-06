China says 'closely' following situation in Bangladesh

Beijing, Aug 6 (PTI) China on Tuesday reacted guardedly to the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, saying it is "closely" following the situation in the violence-hit country.

"China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to media queries.

"As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country,” the ministry said.

The rapid fall of the Hasina government comes nearly a month after her high-profile visit to Beijing during which the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China had rolled out a red carpet for Hasina during her visit here from July 8 to 10 during which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang held talks with her and two countries signed 21 agreements.

During their meeting, Xi said the two countries have elevated their ties to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership”, which in Chinese diplomatic jargon represents an elevated recognition and importance Beijing attaches to its interests and its closeness with that particular country.

Xi made a similar announcement when Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu visited Beijing after his election, elevating the ties from China's strategic perspective, besides broader economic and trade packages.

The elevation of the ties with the countries in India's immediate neighbourhood highlights the importance Beijing attaches to these countries for its strategic pursuits.

Xi had also extended support to Hasina in opposing external interference, an apparent dig at the US for its criticism of her “undemocratic” rule and the crackdown against opposition parties.

Though slow to recognise Bangladesh after it became an independent country in 1971, breaking away from Beijing's close ally Pakistan, China after establishing diplomatic ties in 1976 with Dhaka consolidated its strategic ties under the regimes of Ziaur Rehman, his wife Khaleda Zia and later their staunch opponent Hasina. PTI KJV ZH ZH